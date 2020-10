Day two of many district tournaments around the state provided a clearer picture of who will fill out the regional tournament field in a few weeks.

Scores on the night:

Our Redeemers (3), Bishop Ryan (0)

Des Lacs-Burlington (3), Glenburn (0)

Nedrose (3), TGU (0)

Powers Lake (3), Burke County (0)

Dickinson Trinity (3), Flasher (1)