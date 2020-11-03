Class B Volleyball: Regional tournaments take shape as districts come to a close

Our Redeemer’s pulled off an upset Monday night with a win over Des Lacs-Burlington to take the District 12 championship. The Knights came from behind to defeat the Lakers 3-1.

Elsewhere in District 12, Bishop Ryan defeated Mohall-Lansford-Sherwood 3-0 to move on to the regional tournament.

In District six, Linton-HMB continued its undefeated streak with a 3-0 sweep over Kidder County at home.

In District 11, Drake-Anamoose swept Nedrose 3-0 in a must-win game to qualify for the regional tournament.

