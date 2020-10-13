Class B Volleyball: Velva looking for more consistency

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The Velva Aggies Volleyball team is coming off a hard-fought game Saturday against Glenburn.

Head Coach Cassidy Peterson is pushing the team to be more consistent. That’ll come from the eight seniors on their roster this year, which brings a more competitive atmosphere at practice.

“It’s good, because of so many seniors and juniors that we have, it doesn’t leave a lot of wiggle room,” says Peterson. “So it really makes them really have to push each other because they know it’s a lot of competition.”

“There is a lot of good girls, the younger girls, seniors, everyone has been competing all preseason,” says senior Sophie Hackman. “It’s a big competition here but it really makes us ready to compete in those harder games.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Local Sports Videos

More Local Sports

Recent Videos

Bottineau Outbreak Follow

Bridge Collapse Follow

Bismarck Cross Country

Velva Volleyball

Dickinson Trinity Football

Tuesday, October 13th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

CNA Help

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 10-13

Kids Social Learning

Flood Protection Update

Class B Volleyball

Robert Suhr Kx News 6:20am Forecast 10-13-20

Robert One Minute 1-13

NDC OCT 13

Somerset Cases

Minot Murals

Fenner Family Fundraiser

Flasher Volleyball

Century Girl's Swimming

Monday, October 12th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss