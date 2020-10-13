Class B Volleyball: Velva looking for more consistency

The Velva Aggies Volleyball team is coming off a hard-fought game Saturday against Glenburn.

Head Coach Cassidy Peterson is pushing the team to be more consistent. That’ll come from the eight seniors on their roster this year, which brings a more competitive atmosphere at practice.

“It’s good, because of so many seniors and juniors that we have, it doesn’t leave a lot of wiggle room,” says Peterson. “So it really makes them really have to push each other because they know it’s a lot of competition.”

“There is a lot of good girls, the younger girls, seniors, everyone has been competing all preseason,” says senior Sophie Hackman. “It’s a big competition here but it really makes us ready to compete in those harder games.”