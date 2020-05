The NDHSCA will be selecting the Powerade Senior Athletes of the Year for the winter sports season all week, starting with Class A Girls Basketball.

Jessica Mertens of Devils Lake ended up taking the 2020 title, beating out west finalist Alexis Dressler of Legacy.

The All-State Gymnastics team for Class A has also been announced, highlighted by Powerade Senior Athlete of the year Elicca Stugelmeyer of Legacy.