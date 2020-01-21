Coll Basketball: BSC splits with Lake Region, United Tribes swept by NDSCS

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The college basketball scene had a full slate of games on Jan. 20.

At Bismarck State College, the women once again used a relentless press to get past Lake Region State, 89-68. The men were not so lucky. BSC battled back after an early deficit, but could not walk away with the win, as they fell, 98-97.

On the north side of town, United Tribes hosted a doubleheader with North Dakota State College of Science. In the women’s game, UTTC cut the lead to 11 late in the fourth quarter, but could not get any closer, as they lost, 68-53. In the men’s game, United Tribes trailed by three, 37-34, at halftime. However, the Thunderbirds were outscored by eight points in the second half as they lost, 86-75.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports Videos

More Local Sports

Recent Videos

College Basketball 1.20.20

Thumbnail for the video titled "College Basketball 1.20.20"

Hailey Quam

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hailey Quam"

UMary

Thumbnail for the video titled "UMary"

Local Heroes

Thumbnail for the video titled "Local Heroes"

New Salon

Thumbnail for the video titled "New Salon"

Ice Jam

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ice Jam"

Carbon Monoxide

Thumbnail for the video titled "Carbon Monoxide"

Mouse River Players

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mouse River Players"

YHF

Thumbnail for the video titled "YHF"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader"

UMary MLK Day

Thumbnail for the video titled "UMary MLK Day"

KX Storm Team Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 1-20

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 1-20"

Destiny Cameron Trains in Bis

Thumbnail for the video titled "Destiny Cameron Trains in Bis"

Amber's Monday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 1/20

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Monday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 1/20"

Monday Forecast: Sunny, Dry & Warmer

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday Forecast: Sunny, Dry & Warmer"

Top Plays

Thumbnail for the video titled "Top Plays"

Plowz & Mowz

Thumbnail for the video titled "Plowz & Mowz"

Holiday Debt

Thumbnail for the video titled "Holiday Debt"

Fake Cops

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fake Cops"

Robert's One Minute Forecast 1-19-20

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert's One Minute Forecast 1-19-20"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge