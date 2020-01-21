Coll Basketball: BSC splits with Lake Region, United Tribes swept by NDSCS

The college basketball scene had a full slate of games on Jan. 20.

At Bismarck State College, the women once again used a relentless press to get past Lake Region State, 89-68. The men were not so lucky. BSC battled back after an early deficit, but could not walk away with the win, as they fell, 98-97.

On the north side of town, United Tribes hosted a doubleheader with North Dakota State College of Science. In the women’s game, UTTC cut the lead to 11 late in the fourth quarter, but could not get any closer, as they lost, 68-53. In the men’s game, United Tribes trailed by three, 37-34, at halftime. However, the Thunderbirds were outscored by eight points in the second half as they lost, 86-75.