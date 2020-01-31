Coll Bball: United Tribes swept, BSC splits

In college basketball, United Tribes was swept in a home doubleheader in Mon-Dak conference play, while BSC split a separate doubleheader on Jan. 30.

The United Tribes’ women were able to tie their contest with Dawson Community College at 72 with under three minutes remaining. However, they could never take the lead and fell, 76-72.

In the men’s game, United Tribes held a one-point lead, 46-45, at halftime. In the second half, the Thunderbirds were not able to hang on to the lead as they lost, 110-97.

Over at BSC, the Mystic women trailed early, but were able to overcome their deficit in a 97-59 triumph.

In the men’s game, BSC was in the opposite position. The Mystics lost an early first-half lead in a 97-83 defeat.

