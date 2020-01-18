College Baseball: Bismarck State hires new manager

Bismarck State College announced who will lead the baseball program this spring.

Michael Keeran was named the head coach. Keeran was an assistant coach at Valley State before he was hired, and helped coach Valley City to the North Star Tournament Championship Game.

“Coaching at collegiate programs as an assistant, and then the I think the success I’ve had in the summer, being a head coach makes me feel like I’m ready. But also, I’ve had some really good head coaches that I’ve worked for and that have helped prep me for this moment I think and this opportunity.”

Keeran’s only previous experience as a manager was this summer for the Bancroft Bandits, where he lead them to a Pioneer league championship with a record of 33-5.

