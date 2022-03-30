Bismarck State’s baseball team is off to its best start in program history with a 17-1 record.

The Mystics are leading all junior college programs in batting average, on-base percentage, slugging percentage, and OPS. Most of their success has come against non-conference opponents, but the Mystics feel confident they can keep the momentum going into the most important part of the season.

“Obviously this start is something that — You want to get off to a good start, but to have this has kind of even exceeded our expectations,” Mystics’ head coach Michael Keeran said. “We’re just kind of riding the wave, and we’re excited about what’s to come.”

“I don’t really see us losing many more games,” Mystics’ pitcher Tommy Wellen said. “I mean, with all the talent we have, we didn’t lose many guys from last year after the good year we had, so we’re just expecting to keep on pushing and keep winning more games.”

Bismarck State is back at home for four straight double headers starting Thursday against Northland Community and Technical College.