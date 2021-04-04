College Baseball: Bismarck State off to hot start with many new players on the diamond

Bismarck State’s baseball team waited 383 days to play a game, and now they’re looking like they never left the diamond. A culmination of success that starts with trust.

“That’s what all of us older guys learned from last years guys,” sophomore third baseman Andrew Lalum said. “Just trust yourself because you’re here for a reason, so just go out there and play your game, relax and have fun.”

Winning makes having fun a little easier, and Bismarck State’s is doing winning and having fun, with a 6-3 start to the season. With just three players having played in a Mystics uniform before this year, the success may be surprising to some, but it’s not a shock for BSC.

“It’s nothing new to them, because we’ve had so much time to prepare not just physically but mentally,” first year head coach Michael Keeran said.

That extra time gave younger players an opportunity to adjust to college baseball.

“You just got to help them kind of slow the game down,” sophomore first baseman Brayden Koenig said. “I think the biggest thing with college is that everything is a little bit faster, and if you can just help give them the game like reps, and if they follow what we’re teaching them and what the coaches are doing with them, they’re in a good spot to succeed.”

The success starts on the mound for the Mystics. Keeran believes pitchers will out weigh batters early in the season, and that has proven true with the Mystics racking up 27 strikeouts in their first two games alone.

“We just have a lot of really good pitchers right now,” Keeran said. “I don’t think we have one guy that I’m not confident in sending him to the hill and him having a lot of success.”

The Mystics have the bats to back up their defense, averaging nearly eight runs per game.

“We’ve got a lot of guys one through nine who can hit it out of the yard or have quality at bats from time to time, so I think that’s where our strong suit is,” Koenig said.

At the plate, or on the mound, the Mystics are a threat on the diamond with a postseason push on their minds.

The Mystics return to play Saturday on the road against Dakota College at Bottineau. They return home for a double header on Sunday against the Jacks.