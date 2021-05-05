College Baseball: Bismarck State’s offense powering them into playoffs

Bismarck State College’s baseball team is gearing up for the postseason this weekend, and they go into it as one of the hottest teams in the country.

The Mystics have won 13 of their last 15 games, and a big reason is their bats. They are averaging more than 11 runs per game during that stretch, and rank fourth in the country in slugging percentage as a team.

“On the offensive side, you’re going to see a really mature approach that maybe not a lot of junior programs have,” head coach Michael Keeran said. “I mean we have a very disciplined team, we’re not going to chase pitches. I think we have a good mix of athleticism and a good mix of a little bit of bop and some guys that can leave the yard.”