College Baseball: BSC’s new head coach ready for first full season

Bismarck State’s baseball team is back on the diamond with a lot of new faces, including head coach Michael Keeran.

Keeran’s first season would have been in 2020, but it was cancelled due to the pandemic. He says the extra year has given him time to implement his own philosophies in the Mystics’ baseball program.

With two exhibition games against UMary in the books, Keeran says he’s excited about the potential for this year’s team.

“I think this is the most prepared team I’ve ever coached because we’ve had so much time to prepare,” head coach Michael Keeran said. “I think you’ll see a good product on the field, and I think Sunday reflected that. Yeah, it’s just been a whirlwind. I’d be lying if I said every day was easy.”

The Mystics return to the diamond on Wednesday for a double header against Dickinson State.