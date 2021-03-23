College Baseball: BSC’s new head coach ready for first full season

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Bismarck State’s baseball team is back on the diamond with a lot of new faces, including head coach Michael Keeran.

Keeran’s first season would have been in 2020, but it was cancelled due to the pandemic. He says the extra year has given him time to implement his own philosophies in the Mystics’ baseball program.

With two exhibition games against UMary in the books, Keeran says he’s excited about the potential for this year’s team.

“I think this is the most prepared team I’ve ever coached because we’ve had so much time to prepare,” head coach Michael Keeran said. “I think you’ll see a good product on the field, and I think Sunday reflected that. Yeah, it’s just been a whirlwind. I’d be lying if I said every day was easy.”

The Mystics return to the diamond on Wednesday for a double header against Dickinson State.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports Videos

More Local Sports

Recent Videos

Shipping Container Cabin

COVID Variants

Renewable energy to replace oil and gas

KX Convo: Kevin Cramer

Tuesday, March 23rd, 2021 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Cosmetology Bill

Limit Voting Time

ATW: Labonte Curse

Animal Empowerment

Police search for stabbing suspect

Bismarck Radar Down

American Red Cross asks for donations ahead of Giving Day

Amber's Tuesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 3/23

Tuesday's Forecast: More clouds mixed with a few showers

Oldest Geocache

Geocache Event

NDC MAR 23

College Sports

Dickinson Track & Field

Softball & Baseball

More Video

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories

Latest Stories

More Local News