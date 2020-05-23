College Baseball: DCB had goals of making it to regionals

The Dakota College at Bottineau was excited about the possibilities for this season but it was all canceled due to COVID-19.

“Its kind of heartbreaking like this is a bunch of kids that are seniors or sophomores at juco and probably arent going to get to play again,” says Sophomore Pitcher Dillion Marco.

“Heartbroken at first that my freshman season wasnt going to come but after coach explained to us that we’re going to have a freshman season next year it kind of settled down a little bit and was less feely feely, adds Freshman Pitcher/Outfielder Blake Smith.

The Lumberjacks were on there way to their Arizona and Colorado trip when they recieved the news their season was canceled.

“Its tough for the kids because they put the work in for 7 months there and everyone is excited and we were going down to our Colorado-Arizona trip this year and we get all the way down there and all of sudden we’re at Colorado st and games get canceled,” explains Head Coach Mark La Croix.

DCB had goals of making it to the regional tournament this year, improving on last year’s performance.

“We had a really strong freshman class, a lot of good talented baseball players. Our hopes were to obviously win the conference and move on in tournaments and see where it goes from there,” declares Marco.

“We’re looking at a team that had a chance to make it to regionals this year. We were comfortable with who we were and we knew who we were and now its just next year coming back and making that goal a little bit bigger. We are shooting for regionals but next year we’re shooting to win the conference too,” exclaims Coach LaCroix.

“I just want to improve and go on to the next level to play for maybe a DII or DI college. As a team we were looking to grow together and get to a championship or maybe regionals together just as a group and a unit,” says Smith.

Coach LaCroix adds he sent workouts to his guys to get them prepared for next season.

“A lot of guys have been pretty hungry here with the quarantine workouts we have been doing here getting ready for our summer strength program. Our guys are excited for next year,” explains Coach LaCroix.

Sophomore Pitcher Dillion Marco says its a bitter sweet feeling to be done but he feels this team will have success next season.

“That team should be very good and should be somebody to lookout for,” declares Marco.

Coach LaCroix says he has been focused on the players mental as well as physical health during the quarantine. Lumberjacks are ready for next season.