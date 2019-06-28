College Baseball: McGlauflin leaves BSC for Briar Cliff

Bismarck State College baseball coach Corby McGlauflin has accepted the head coaching position at Briar Cliff University.

In three seasons at BSC, McGlauflin amassed a record 84-38. He also won two Mon-Dak Conference tournament titles.

McGlauflin said this was a hard decision, but the opportunity to coach a college team in his hometown of Sioux City, Iowa was too good to pass up. He also spoke about what stands out from his time as a Mystic.

“Just that every kid in our program go to and got a dog pile,” McGlauflin said. “Pretty cool looking back on those Sunday and Monday afternoon. The last three years just seeing the elation on those guys faces of working all year and getting that feeling is pretty special.”

McGlauflin said that he did not really have any regrets about his time at BSC. He also said he never thought he would be a head coach at 26 years old.

“I’ll forever be indebted to the BSC community,” McGlauflin continued. “Buster [Gillis] for giving me the chance to be a head coach at 26 years old. [He] took a chance on me.”

McGlauflin also said that he wishes BSC much success in the future.