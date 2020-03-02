College Basketball: Bismarck schools battle to play another day in the postseason

It was a busy day for all three Bismarck area college basketball teams, as they had a chance to extend their season Sunday.

Starting with the Marauder women, who had a quarterfinal matchup in the NSIC tournament against Minnesota State-Mankato. However, the game was never close, as they were eliminated with an 81-59 loss.

The Mystic women had a chance to win a Region XIII title on their home floor, but North Dakota State College of Science spoiled the day, eliminating BSC 80-65.

Over at the United Tribes, the men were also eliminated with an 85-71 loss to Dakota County Technical College. The only bright spot were the T-Bird women, who won on the road, and will host the district championship on March 7 at 2 pm.