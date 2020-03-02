College Basketball: Bismarck schools battle to play another day in the postseason

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

It was a busy day for all three Bismarck area college basketball teams, as they had a chance to extend their season Sunday.

Starting with the Marauder women, who had a quarterfinal matchup in the NSIC tournament against Minnesota State-Mankato. However, the game was never close, as they were eliminated with an 81-59 loss.

The Mystic women had a chance to win a Region XIII title on their home floor, but North Dakota State College of Science spoiled the day, eliminating BSC 80-65.

Over at the United Tribes, the men were also eliminated with an 85-71 loss to Dakota County Technical College. The only bright spot were the T-Bird women, who won on the road, and will host the district championship on March 7 at 2 pm.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports Videos

More Local Sports

Recent Videos

College Softball

Thumbnail for the video titled "College Softball"

College Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "College Basketball"

Top Plays

Thumbnail for the video titled "Top Plays"

MAHC Mission

Thumbnail for the video titled "MAHC Mission"

Celebration of Ellie Follow

Thumbnail for the video titled "Celebration of Ellie Follow"

Money or exercise?

Thumbnail for the video titled "Money or exercise?"

Rolette Pursuit

Thumbnail for the video titled "Rolette Pursuit"

Robert One Minute 3-1-20

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert One Minute 3-1-20"

Dr. Seuss Birthday Celebration

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dr. Seuss Birthday Celebration"

Class B Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Class B Basketball"

State Gymnastics

Thumbnail for the video titled "State Gymnastics"

State Hockey

Thumbnail for the video titled "State Hockey"

Bismarck State Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck State Basketball"

Not Afraid Autopsy

Thumbnail for the video titled "Not Afraid Autopsy"

Body Cams

Thumbnail for the video titled "Body Cams"

Leap Year baby

Thumbnail for the video titled "Leap Year baby"

Robert's one Minute Forecast 2-29-20

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert's one Minute Forecast 2-29-20"

Robert Suhr KX News 6pm Forecast 2-29-20

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert Suhr KX News 6pm Forecast 2-29-20"

Healthy Living

Thumbnail for the video titled "Healthy Living"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge