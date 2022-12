Bismarck State and Dakota College at Bottineau met on the hardwood Sunday for a doubleheader.

On the women’s side, BSC dominated the match up from the jump winning 76-42. The Mystics were led by Rozalind Strong with 22 points off the bench.

For the men, Dakota College at Bottineau came from behind in the second half to force overtime before winning 100-96. DCB’s Brendan Redhead lit up the stat sheet with 41 points to lead all scorers, including nine made three-pointers.