Bismarck State and United Tribes’ basketball teams both put a cap on its regular seasons on Sunday afternoon. Both men’s and women’s teams for the schools competed in double headers at home ahead of the postseason tipping off later this week.

Scores:

(W) Bismarck State (78), Lake Region (43)

(M) Bismarck State (77), Lake Region (95)

(W) United Tribes (63), North Dakota College of Sciences (77)

(M) United Tribes (77), North Dakota College of Sciences (99)