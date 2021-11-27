College Basketball: Bismarck State settling in with young roster

Bismarck State’s men’s basketball season has been somewhat of a roller coaster ride early on, but the Mystics say their team is settling in.

BSC is leaning on a young roster this season, and players say the transition to the college level has been an adjustment for some of them, but the Mystics believe as the season goes on they are starting to figure out what it takes to be successful.

“We’re just focusing on gelling as a team, getting that chemistry on and off the court,” sophomore guard Jerrick Baines said. “I think it’s going good so far. We’ve still got some figuring out to do, but I think we’re getting closer and closer every day.”

“There’s a lot of kids that are learning definitely a lot more coming into it with the physicality in this league and everything else that goes a long with it, but they’re learning quick,” sophomore forward Seth Nelson said.

The Mystics are in the middle of a week and a half break before they return to the court for a stretch of seven non-conference games.