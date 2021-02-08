College Basketball: Bismarck State splits with NDSCS, United Tribes sweeps Lake Region

Monday night was loaded with college basketball in Bismarck. Both Bismarck State College and United Tribes Technical College hosted double headers.

At BSC, the Mystics’ women’s team withstood a second half comeback from North Dakota State College of Sciences to win 62-59.

On the men’s side, the Mystics trailed by 14 at the half, but made a big push to tie the game midway through the second. In the end, it was the Wildcats who won 93-82.

At United Tribes, both the men’s and women’s team entered tonight with no wins, but that all changed with Lake Region State College in town.

The Thunderbirds’ women’s team mounted a big second half comeback to win 78-76.

In the men’s game, it was the Thunderbirds who held off the Royals late to win it 83-79.

