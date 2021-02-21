College Basketball: Bismarck State splits with Williston State

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Bismarck State and Williston State met on the hardwood Sunday for a doubleheader with both the men’s and women’s teams playing.

On the women’s side, the Mystics came into the game looking to snap a two game losing streak. The Tetons were on the opposite track, looking for back-to-back wins.

The game came down to the wire with the Tetons making critical free throws in the final minute of the game to win 57-51.

On the men’s side, the Mystics had their best offensive performance of the season exploding to win 112-93 in their first triple digit scoring affair of the year. The Mystics were led by Jamison Kraimer who finished with 25 points on seven made three-pointers.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports Videos

More Local Sports

Recent Videos

College Hockey

College Basketball

Plays of the Week

The "Fauci effect"

Wishek family onboard United flight

College Basketball

WDA Hockey

State Wrestling

Class B Basketball

Tuition assistance for National Guard members

Small business support

LEGO Regionals

All about drones in ND

FNF Pt 2

FNF Pt 1

Mandan Nutrition

Alzheimer's and COVID

Man OK after car launches off US-131, drops 40 feet

Cohoes students write to local veteran

KX Convo: Sue Shirek

More Video

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories

Latest Stories

More Local News