College Basketball: Bismarck State splits with Williston State

Bismarck State and Williston State met on the hardwood Sunday for a doubleheader with both the men’s and women’s teams playing.

On the women’s side, the Mystics came into the game looking to snap a two game losing streak. The Tetons were on the opposite track, looking for back-to-back wins.

The game came down to the wire with the Tetons making critical free throws in the final minute of the game to win 57-51.

On the men’s side, the Mystics had their best offensive performance of the season exploding to win 112-93 in their first triple digit scoring affair of the year. The Mystics were led by Jamison Kraimer who finished with 25 points on seven made three-pointers.