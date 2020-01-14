College Basketball: Bismarck State, United Tribes post sweeps

In Monday night college basketball action, Bismarck State College and United Tribes Technical College earned home sweeps on Jan. 13.

At Bismarck State, the women used an effective press to coast to a 106-57 win against Dakota College at Bottineau. On the men’s side, BSC wore down Bottineau on their way to a 116-75 victory.

At United Tribes, the women rallied in the second half to earn a 59-45 triumph over Williston State College. On the men’s side, the Thunderbirds completed the sweep. They topped WSC, 79-68.

