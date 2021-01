Bismarck State College played their first games at home of the 2021 season, hosting Miles Community College in a men’s/women’s doubleheader.

In the men’s game, Seth Nelson had the hot hand early, hitting from long distance and tying the team lead in scoring with 28 points on the night, en route to a 99-85 win.

On the women’s side, a big run from Miles CC put the Mystics behind all night, leading to a loss in their first game of the season, 81-60.