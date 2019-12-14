College Basketball: BSC, United Tribes, UMary all in action on busy Friday

It’s was a full slate of college basketball in Bismarck, starting off with the Bismarck State Mystics.

The women stayed undefeated on the season, getting an 88-53 win over Northwest. The men’s game was a lot closer, but they get the overtime win, 107-102.

For the United Tribes, the men and women both had their hands full with Gillette College, both losing in there games 123-96 and 67-57 respectively.

UMary ended up splitting their night, the women rolling to a 89-68 win over MSU-Moorhead, while the men fall in a tight one 79-78.