Bismarck State and United Tribes women’s teams met on the court Saturday for their first of two meetings in three days.

The Mystics came into the game with an 18-4 record, but looking to get back on track after losing three of their last six. On the other side, the Thunderbirds came in at 6-14 and looking for their first win since December 10.

Bismarck State dominated the game 86-55 behind leading scorer Ashton Kinnebrew’s 18 points.