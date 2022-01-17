College Basketball: BSC women’s getting contributions from everyone on the court

Bismarck State’s women’s basketball team has won 13 of its last 14 games going into this week. They’re a team powered by the ability to play all the way through its bench.

The Mystics have five different players averaging at least eight points per game. Coach Thai Haggin says the diversity of each player has contributed to the teams success.

“We give the kids opportunities to play when there’s opportunities to play so that they’re ready for any experience that they get, and that helps us,” Haggin said. “Everybody on our team has a role. Everybody’s role looks different, right? But everybody has a role.”