College Basketball: Century teammates bring title pedigree to UMary

At the University of Mary, the men’s basketball team is starting to become the next landing spot for the best Century Patriots on the hardwood.

When you come to a UMary practice, you see a lot of faces that lifted a trophy for a North Dakota State championship. Four former Century Patriots, now Marauders, continuing their time as teammates.

“We all are really just a tight-knit group of guys,” said Century Alum Josh Sipes. “At Century, we won a state championship there together, and it’s kind of hard not to be friends after that. So we kind of just wanted to play with each other.”

Most of the Century alum used their freshman year as a redshirt year riding the bench, but getting valuable time to better their own games.

“Get the extra reps, the extra time lifting and just really working on my game,” Century alum Kade Admundson said, “and then spending time with well-knowledged athletes.”

Head Coach Joe Kittel knows what Century has to offer, a reason he keeps going back to the Patriot well.

“They’ve won a lot of basketball games and they know what it takes to win,” said Kittel. “What it takes to be part of a program and a culture. And I have a lot of respect for a lot of coaches in the state.”

Of course, the transition from high school to college has been anything but easy for these players.

“College ball is a lot faster than high school,” said Admundson. “Everybody knows that, but also the physicality of it.”

“You’re playing against some of the top guys in the AAU that you’ve played against on a daily basis,” Sipes said. “Or one a weekly basis with the game.”

But the fact that Century Patriots continue to play at the next level gives these players a sense of pride.

“It just shows that with good work ethic,” said Admundson. “And just that Century mentality that they say can get you far.”