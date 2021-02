On the college side, the Monday night schedule was headlined by the doubleheader between the Dakota College at Bottineau and United Tribes Technical College.

On the men’s side, the Thunderbirds quickly erased an eight point halftime deficit, but the Jacks were able to hold them off for the 83-77 win.

In the women’s game, Bottineau started off with a 10-2 run led by Maria Moore, en route to their 78-56 win.