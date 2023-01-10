Dakota College at Bottineau Men’s Basketball hasn’t had much success in its’ history, but this season could be the programs best ever finish in the MonDak.

The Lumberjacks have won five straight games to improve their record to 12-4.

A third place finish or higher in conference would be the programs best placing since 2014.

Head Coach Karl Sorby said proving doubters wrong is something many players on this roster are used to.

We’ve got to have that chip on our shoulder because most of our guys have had very few other opportunities to play college basketball. Some of them had zero other opportunities, so we try to use that as fuel and motivation to try to be successful and prove some other schools wrong.”

We have a really good group of guys who are all willing to put the work in for sure, willing to play as a team and do the little things to win us games, and it’s showing up in the box score.”