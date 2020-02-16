College Basketball: Grandma Travels Internationally to see granddaughter

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

One Minot State Beaver got a surprise of a lifetime.
“I’m not really sure how many kilometers or miles in America but it’s a long way it’s about 36 hours,” says Christine Docking, Mariah’s Grandma.
Christine Docking flew 36 hours from Australia to watch her granddaughter Mariah Payne play basketball.

“My grandma is my best bud, my ride or die so having her here means everything,” tells Mariah Payne, Beavers Senior Guard.

“It means the world to me to watch Mariah fulfill a dream that she had a long time and she has finally been able to do it and I have been able to enjoy the journey along with her,” says Docking.

Before Friday nights game Minot State honored Payne for scoring a thousand career points and got her grandmother to present the ball
“It meant the world to me to pass that ball to her and congratulate her for achieving that,” smiles Docking

“I had no idea that she was doing it, she kept that a secret from me and when the coach pointed and she started walking out like that. Honestly, I was fighting back tears. like I told the girls my jaw was hurting and I was like oh my gosh but it meant more to me and nobody will understand how much that meant to me,” declares Payne.

At Saturday night’s game, the Beavers honored Mariah Payne on Senior Night as she etched her name in the history books as the all-time leading scoring and other categories but Payne adds this team means more to her than stats.
“We’re finding our passion and we’re playing the way we do and that means more to me, this team means more than those kinds of things. so I’m happy we got some wins,” says Payne

“I’m proud to say Mariah Payne is my granddaughter,” exclaims Docking

Payne and the beavers will be back in action on February 21st as they travel to Minnesota State Moorhead.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports Videos

More Local Sports

Recent Videos

College Sports

Thumbnail for the video titled "College Sports"

High School Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "High School Basketball"

High School Swimming

Thumbnail for the video titled "High School Swimming"

High School Hockey

Thumbnail for the video titled "High School Hockey"

Dangerous Blades

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dangerous Blades"

Rural Home Care

Thumbnail for the video titled "Rural Home Care"

'Save-a-Life' Saturday

Thumbnail for the video titled "'Save-a-Life' Saturday"

Bismarck Fires

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck Fires"

Winter Sun

Thumbnail for the video titled "Winter Sun"

Waterford Upstart

Thumbnail for the video titled "Waterford Upstart"

Robert Suhr KX News 6pm Forecast 2-15-20

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert Suhr KX News 6pm Forecast 2-15-20"

Robert's One Minute Forecast 2-15-20

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert's One Minute Forecast 2-15-20"

Friday Night Frenzy

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday Night Frenzy"

Friday Night Frenzy pt 1

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday Night Frenzy pt 1"

Friday Night Frenzy pt 2

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday Night Frenzy pt 2"

The Horners

Thumbnail for the video titled "The Horners"

Drug Bust

Thumbnail for the video titled "Drug Bust"

Dawn Morsette

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dawn Morsette"

Bakken Elem Blankets

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bakken Elem Blankets"

WSC Enrollment

Thumbnail for the video titled "WSC Enrollment"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge