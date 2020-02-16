College Basketball: Grandma Travels Internationally to see granddaughter

One Minot State Beaver got a surprise of a lifetime.

“I’m not really sure how many kilometers or miles in America but it’s a long way it’s about 36 hours,” says Christine Docking, Mariah’s Grandma.

Christine Docking flew 36 hours from Australia to watch her granddaughter Mariah Payne play basketball.



“My grandma is my best bud, my ride or die so having her here means everything,” tells Mariah Payne, Beavers Senior Guard.

“It means the world to me to watch Mariah fulfill a dream that she had a long time and she has finally been able to do it and I have been able to enjoy the journey along with her,” says Docking.

Before Friday nights game Minot State honored Payne for scoring a thousand career points and got her grandmother to present the ball

“It meant the world to me to pass that ball to her and congratulate her for achieving that,” smiles Docking

“I had no idea that she was doing it, she kept that a secret from me and when the coach pointed and she started walking out like that. Honestly, I was fighting back tears. like I told the girls my jaw was hurting and I was like oh my gosh but it meant more to me and nobody will understand how much that meant to me,” declares Payne.

At Saturday night’s game, the Beavers honored Mariah Payne on Senior Night as she etched her name in the history books as the all-time leading scoring and other categories but Payne adds this team means more to her than stats.

“We’re finding our passion and we’re playing the way we do and that means more to me, this team means more than those kinds of things. so I’m happy we got some wins,” says Payne

“I’m proud to say Mariah Payne is my granddaughter,” exclaims Docking

Payne and the beavers will be back in action on February 21st as they travel to Minnesota State Moorhead.