College Basketball, Hockey, Swimming: UMary and Minot State athletics in action on big Saturday

At the college level, UMary and Minot State played their last games at home in the regular season, with each team hoping to close out on a high note.

The Maruader women ended up beating Minnesota Crookston by a score of 78-70, while the Minot State women weren’t so lucky against Bemidji State by a score of 83-54. The men’s teams both lost their matchups in close fashion.

In other sports, UMary hockey ended up dropping a home game against Jamestown, and UMary swimming finished in 5th place as a team at the NSIC Swimming Championship.

