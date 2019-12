Minot State was the venue of the NSIC season opener between the UMary Marauders and the Beavers.

In the men’s game, the Marauders end up stealing one from the Beavers, ending the game on a 17-4 run, winning 56-53.

The women’s game did not have the drama of the men’s game, but still had an impressive performance from UMary, who got the win 66-50.