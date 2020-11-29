College basketball: Lady Jacks hoping to match experience with younger players

Dakota College at Bottineau’s women’s basketball team is gearing up for its season after officially tipping off practice recently.

The Jacks return five players from last years roster. They’re adding eight freshman to the team as well.

Head coach Wayne Johnson says the preseason is about meshing new faces with experienced players to build team chemistry.

“So we’re looking to grow, and we will grow through some growing pains as the season goes on,” said Head Coach Wayne Johnson. “We got an extremely tough schedule but I think with the girls we have, we got some potential at the end of the year if we stay together, we can have some success.”

“I feel like its going to mean a lot to us, just because if you don’t know who you have chemistry with obviously you cant play that well together,” Forward Trinity Goggles said.

The Lady Jacks’ season tips off on January 22.

