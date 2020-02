UMary’s Jaylan White needed eight points on the night for him to reach 1,000 career points against Winona State.

White was able to reach the milestone with about three minutes left in the game, however a dagger three pointer put the game out of reach for the Marauders, falling 86-83.

The UMary women were able to get the win at home over Winona State, 82-65. Elsewhere, Minot State split the day with Upper Iowa, with the women getting a win, and the men falling in the night cap.