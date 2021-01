The NSIC college basketball season is already halfway over. Teams from North Dakota are still trying to find their grove at this point in the season, but Minot State had success this weekend.

The Beavers’ women’s team hosted Minnesota Crookston and earned a weekend sweep. On Saturday, the Beavers won 59-47.

University of Mary’s women’s basketball team hosted Bemidji State for the second straight game on Saturday losing 58-53. The Marauders have lost four straight games.