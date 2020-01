Minot State experience heartbreak and a blowout between their two games against Minnesota-Duluth Saturday.

The men couldn’t stop anything the Bulldogs were throwing at them offensively, losing 93-69.

The women went to overtime with Duluth, but couldn’t pull out the win 81-75.

For UMary, they faced St. Cloud State, where the men got the 85-80 win, while the women dropped their game 80-65.