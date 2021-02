The UMary-Minot State rivalry returned to the basketball court Saturday for the final game of the regular season.

The Marauders’ men’s team hosted Minot State in a chance for revenge after the Beavers won on Friday. It was a back-and-forth contest early, but the Beavers earned the sweep with a 71-65 win.

On the women’s side, UMary took down Minot State on the Beavers’ senior day to earn a weekend sweep. The Marauders won 73-67 behind Lauren Rotunda’s game high 26 points.