College basketball: Minot state opens season with a win, UMary falls on the road

The Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference tipped off its season on Saturday with both Minot State and the University of Mary in action.

The Minot State Beavers hosted South West Minnesota State in a game that went down to the wire. The Beavers came out on top with a 66-61 win to start the season 1-0.

The Marauders went on the road to face the University of Sioux Falls for their season opener. The Marauders trailed 41-28 at the half, but put together a solid second half effort.

The Marauders were led by Matthew Kreklow who scored a team high 24 points, and earned his 1,000th career point.

The Marauders second half comeback was not enough as they fell 64-60 to open the season 0-1.

