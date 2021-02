All four NJCAA teams in the west side of the state battled it between each other on Wednesday, all in a fun night of basketball in Bismarck.

At Bismarck State College, the Dakota College at Bottineau paid a visit, where the Jacks and Mystics split their matchup between the men and women.

Over at United Tribes Technical College, Williston State found success in the with the men and women, sweeping their doubleheader on the road against the Thunderbirds.