College Basketball: Record setting night for UMary, Minot State with big time upset

It was a memorable night when it came to college basketball in the Bismarck/Minot area.

Starting with the Marauders, Cassie Askvig ended up setting a new school record for points scored in a game with 45 in UMary’s 91-85 overtime loss to SW Minnesota State. The men’s game followed, where the Marauders ended up beating the Mustangs, 75-60.

Up north in Minot, the Beavers men pulled off the biggest upset of the NSIC season, beating the top ranked Sioux Falls, and earning their first conference win the process, 69-66. The women couldn’t get it done in their game, falling 87-53.

