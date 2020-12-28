College Basketball: The right rotation can bring surprises from first year players for the Lady Marauders

The UMary Women’s Basketball Team returns to action at the turn of the calendar when they host Sioux Falls.

This year, the Lady Marauders will try and find contributors from their new players. However, with a 16 game schedule, it’ll be tough to find the playing time needed to get girls in rhythm. Head Coach Rick Neumann says an example is Megan Voit last season, who struggle in the first 12, but played lights out the rest of the season.

“What kind of time frame will it take those newcomers to really feel like they can contribute and give value to your team?” says Neumann. “So for us, I think that’s where that simplicity in our style of play and being able to constantly rep that in practice will hopefully give some of our newcomers a chance to step up and contribute, because we need them to for sure.”

UMary tips off with the Cougars at 6pm on January 2nd.

