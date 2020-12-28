College Basketball: Three ball is key for the Marauders ahead of opening night

by:

Posted: / Updated:

After months of practices and preseason, the UMary Marauders are just days away from tipping off their basketball season.

Head Coach Joe Kittel is excited about the depth of returners that he has this season, but wants to continue to improve from long-distance. He’s seen players improve like forward Wyatt Carr, who lit it up at 50 percent from the three-point line. Improvements like that from the whole roster can make the Marauders a contender in the Northern Sun.

“Guys were doing a lot of stuff on their own this summer,” says head coach Joe Kittel. “And guys were just sitting at home waiting for this season to come. They’re putting in the time and so I’m excited for the league and for the community and to see how much better these guys have gotten in the last six months.”

UMary tips off against 23rd ranked Sioux Falls on January 2nd.

