College Basketball: U Mary vs Minot St. meant more for one senior

Yesterday The U Mary women’s Basketball team defeated Minot State Beavers 66-50. This game meant a little more to one senior on the Marauders.

U Mary senior Cassie Askvig came home to Minot play against the Beavers for the last time of her college career.

“Its a lot of fun, I get to play in front of a lot of family and friends and it’s just been cool to see how the dome has grown over time,” says Senior Forward Cassie Askvig.

Askvig averaged 11.7 pts and 7.7 rebounds in seven games against Minot State.

“I wanted to go out with a bang and I wanted to have everyone remember that I’m from here. It was different but it was fun and I was more excited than usual,” says Askvig.

Curtis Askvig, Cassie’s father says he has mixed emotions about seeing his daughter’s final college game in Minot.

“It’s bittersweet because she’s played from high school, state tournaments and now her fourth year playing here. it’s nice to get a victory because shes had a tough time playing at the dome,” says Curtis Askvig, Cassie’s Father.

Mr. Askvig adds its always great when his daughter comes in town to play and he is so proud of Cassie.

“Well it’s about 10 blocks from home so it’s always been awesome to see and we’re just proud and we’re happy she came and got a victory in her last game here,” says Curtis Askvig.

Askvig adds she is grateful that her family has supported her all four years.

“When all my family comes its a lot of fun and I really appreciate it and I’m really thankful for that,” says Cassie Askvig.