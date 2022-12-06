The University of Mary women’s basketball team hosted Minot State Tuesday night in the Highway 83 rivalry with the Marauders coming away with bragging rights.
|UMary
|61
|Minot State
|44
|FINAL
|UMary
|83
|Dickinson State
|64
|FINAL
by: Luke Gamble
Posted:
Updated:
by: Luke Gamble
Posted:
Updated:
The University of Mary women’s basketball team hosted Minot State Tuesday night in the Highway 83 rivalry with the Marauders coming away with bragging rights.
|UMary
|61
|Minot State
|44
|FINAL
|UMary
|83
|Dickinson State
|64
|FINAL
Sports Director
Weekend Sports Anchor/Sports Reporter
Sports Anchor/Sports Reporter
Sports Reporter