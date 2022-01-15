College Basketball: UMary gets swept by Augustana at home; Minot State women win in final seconds

Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference basketball rolled on Saturday afternoon with the University of Mary hosting a double header, while Minot State’s women competed against Wayne State College.

The Marauders’ women put a perfect 8-0 home streak on the line as Augustana University came to town. A career high 24 points from Megan Voit just wasn’t enough to help the Marauders stay perfect as they fell 83-75.

Meanwhile, the Marauders’ men were trying to dig themselves out of a hole after dropping back-to-back games leading into this weekend, but they faced a tough test against No. 23 Augustana. The Vikings’ defense was unbeatable as they cruised to an 80-59 win.

Minot State’s women’s team hosted Wayne State College in what the Beavers hoped would be a bounce back game. The Beavers lost on Friday night to drop their record to 5-10 entering Saturday’s NSIC matchup. Saturday night was a career game for Shiloh Christian graduate Amber Stevahn as she scored her 2,000th career point on the Beavers’ way to a 71-70 win.