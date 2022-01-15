College Basketball: UMary gets swept by Augustana at home; Minot State women win in final seconds

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference basketball rolled on Saturday afternoon with the University of Mary hosting a double header, while Minot State’s women competed against Wayne State College.

The Marauders’ women put a perfect 8-0 home streak on the line as Augustana University came to town. A career high 24 points from Megan Voit just wasn’t enough to help the Marauders stay perfect as they fell 83-75.

Meanwhile, the Marauders’ men were trying to dig themselves out of a hole after dropping back-to-back games leading into this weekend, but they faced a tough test against No. 23 Augustana. The Vikings’ defense was unbeatable as they cruised to an 80-59 win.

Minot State’s women’s team hosted Wayne State College in what the Beavers hoped would be a bounce back game. The Beavers lost on Friday night to drop their record to 5-10 entering Saturday’s NSIC matchup. Saturday night was a career game for Shiloh Christian graduate Amber Stevahn as she scored her 2,000th career point on the Beavers’ way to a 71-70 win.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports Videos

More Local Sports

Featured on KXNET.COM

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories