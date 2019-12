Days before Christmas, The University of Mary and Minot State battled it out again, looking to get the best of each other before the holiday break.

In the men’s game, it was back and forth, ending up in overtime, where the Marauders ended up with the 75-72 win.

The Marauder women were able to have an easier time with the lady Beavers, getting the 81-60 win, and sweeping the day for UMary.