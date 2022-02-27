It’s the time of year where every team’s season is on the line every time they hit the court, and that was the case for both the United Tribes men and UMary’s women’s programs on Sunday.

The Thunderbirds hosted the Region XIII NJCAA championship game against Dakota County Technical College. After trailing for almost the entire second half the Thunderbirds took the lead with less than ten seconds remaining in the game. Down two points with just two seconds left, Dakota County sank a three-pointer as time expired to win 94-93.

UMary’s women were in Sioux Falls this weekend for the NSIC conference tournament. The Marauders faced off against No. 2 Minnesota Duluth for the quarterfinal round. Despite a 20 point effort from Macy Williams and another 14 points form Lexie Schneider the Marauders fell 80-67.

Other College Scores:

(W) Bismarck State (61), Williston State (69)

(M) Bismarck State (77), NDSCS (87)

(W) Dakota College at Bottineau (70), Bay College (48)