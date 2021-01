The United Tribes Basketball teams returned home for their next doubleheader on the MonDak season, hosting Dawson Community College.

In the men’s game, three point shooting kept the Thunderbirds in the game for most of the first half, however, things cooled down, leading to a 98-83 loss.

For the women, the Thunderbirds pushed the pace all game, but Dawson CC was able to settle down in the second half, winning 87-73.