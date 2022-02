The postseason is underway for college basketball teams in North Dakota, and Bismarck is the sight of one junior college tournament. United Tribes is hosting the Region XIII Men’s NJCAA Championship.

The Thunderbirds defeated Bay College in the semifinals on Saturday 90-68 to advance to the championship game on Sunday.

Dakota College at Bottineau fell in the other semifinal game 101-64 to Dakota County Technical College.

United Tribes and Dakota County will face off at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday.