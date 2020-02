The Mon-Dak season closed on Sunday, where both United Tribes and Bismarck State held their senior night.

The Thunderbird women pulled of the comeback against the Pioneers, going on a 12-2 run near the end of the game, winning 73-63.

The men couldn’t stop Miles College on offense, surrendering triple digits in points in their 122-102 loss.

The BSC women took care of the Dawson Buccaneers, 91-76, while the men struggled in the second half, falling 121-101.