College BBall: BSC remains perfect on a busy night

The Bismarck State women’s basketball team remained unbeaten on a busy night in college hoops on Nov. 22.

The University of Mary swept Yellowstone Christian College. The men were victorious, 95-43. The women won, 87-23.

Down the street at United Tribes Technical College, they were also able to pick a sweep. UTTC picked up a sweep against Little Priest Tribal College. The men won, 118-106. The women won, 88-55.

The Bismarck State women improved to 6-0 with a win against Little Big Horn, 100-22. The men are still looking for their first win after an 89-72 loss.

