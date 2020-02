In college basketball, Bismarck State split with Williston State and United Tribes Technical College swept Dakota College at Bottineau on Feb. 6.

At BSC, the No. 23 ranked women won easy, 93-65, against Williston State. The men had a tougher time as they fell, 92-76.

At UTTC, the women won a close game against Dakota College of Bottineau, 73-67. The men had an easier time as they broke the century mark in a 118-83 victory.